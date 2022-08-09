LAST SEASON: The Eagles snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 14-13 overtime victory over county rival Gatlinburg-Pittman in their season opener to spark a successful season. Seymour won six of its first eight games to all but seal a playoff berth — its first since 2015. Its season came to an end in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 39-21 loss to Anderson County.

Kai Thompson will take up much of the workload Brendon Harris had at running back last season, but he’s more than up for the challenge. He provided a one-two punch alongside Harris out of the Eagles’ backfield as a sophomore and will likely be the team’s feature back this season.

It’s hard to argue a bigger loss for a team than running back Brendon Harris for Seymour. Harris bulldozed his way through most defenses he faced, rushing for more than 1,200 yards as the Eagles’ biggest weapon. They also lose starting quarterback Eli Funck, who took a big leap from his junior to senior season.

It’s hard to put too much pressure on anyone on a roster made up of mostly underclassmen, but it will require the handful of Seymour’s seniors to step up as leaders for the team to match its success from last season.

Seymour’s walk-off win over Gatlinburg-Pittman in overtime was the springboard for the team’s six-win season, and the Eagles open up against the Highlanders again in 2022, this time at Householder Field. A big win to kick off this season could help this young team grow up fast.

BY THE NUMBERS

6: Seymour suffered its second winless season in four years in 2020 but bounced back with a six-win campaign that included a playoff berth in 2021.

1,541: Between Brendon Harris and Kai Thompson, the Eagles backfield was the most consistent part of its offense. Most of that yardage is gone with the loss of Harris, who was a senior last year. Thompson will take the reins as a junior in 2022.

14: The Seymour secondary accounted for 14 interceptions last season and while it lost four of those players, it returns one of its interception leaders in Josh Nevins, who snagged three of them.