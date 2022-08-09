Energy. Excitement. There’s a different kind of anticipation building around the Seymour football program as summer gives way to football season.
It’s understandable, given the season the Eagles had in 2021, going from 0-11 the year before to winning six games and reaching the playoffs for the first time in six seasons in 2021.
For fourth-year head coach Scott Branton, this time of year always conjures up feelings of optimism and anticipation, but those feelings are a little stronger this time around and the Seymour community shares those sentiments.
“Personally, I’m extremely excited,” Branton told The Daily Times. “You know, every year, you go through the football season and the highs and lows of that and then you get to the offseason and that becomes a process itself because there’s nothing to look forward to on Friday nights. Then spring practice rolls around and you get those juices flowing again. Now, this time of year you realize that we’re just a few weeks away from Friday nights again, so the excitement is very high. Our excitement in the community is very high. Last season, we had several kids come out for football that had never played before or hadn’t played since youth league.
“Just recently we had our youth camp and we had 110 campers out there, which is a great number of kids in our community that are excited about playing football again.”
The Eagles, who finished the regular season 6-4 before ending their season in a 39-21 loss to Anderson County in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, are missing some key pieces that were instrumental in the team’s surprising turnaround, but a foundation has been laid because of that success and players want to be a part of it.
“There’s a lot to be determined,” Branton said. “Last year, we graduated 23 seniors and we’ve got about 80 kids on the roster right now. Only about 10 or 12 of those are seniors. We’re returning two starters on offense and three on defense, so there’s a lot left to be determined. We’ve got some guys that have played a lot of football.”
OFFENSE
Seymour will have to replace two major pieces from its offense last season, including running back Brendon Harris.
Harris was a workhorse for the Eagles, rushing for 1,212 yards and 15 touchdowns on 172 carries. He averaged right at 7 yards a carry and over 110 yards per game and highlighted Seymour’s offensive production in nearly every game on the schedule.
There’s still some valuable experience returning in the backfield in running back Kai Thompson, who is poised to make up at least some of the production that is lost with Harris’ departure.
He ran the ball 87 times and rushed for 329 yards and four scores as a sophomore while sharing the backfield with Harris and will likely take the bulk of the carries this season.
While the run game was a strong suit for the Eagles and could possibly continue that trend in 2022, it will miss experience at quarterback with the graduation of starting signal caller Eli Funck.
Funck tossed for 1,676 yards and 17 touchdowns, making marked improvement between his junior and senior seasons.
With uncertainty at quarterback this time around, spring camp yielded a quarterback battle between junior Blake Johnson and freshman Madden Guffey that has spilled over into the summer, and while Branton is aware of the lack of playing time between the two, there is a camaraderie in the quarterback room that has formed in the offseason.
“At quarterback, we’re going to be fairly inexperienced there,” Branton said. “We have Blake Johnson who is going to be a junior and he was our JV quarterback last year. He’s seen a lot of growth throughout the spring and in the summer. We have freshman Madden Guffey who is going to push for that position. Nothing is settled yet. It’s still up in the air. Those guys are competitive.
“(The quarterbacks are) competitive, yes, but they’re also very friendly. They talk to each other about what they see, so that’s been nice to watch.”
For Braylon Oliver, one of the team’s senior leaders and a two-way player who stars at tight end on offense and along the defensive line, Seymour will feel the loss of Funck under center, especially considering the strides he made as a senior last year, but like Branton, Oliver is optimistic about what he has seen out of the quarterback room.
“I think (Funck’s absence) is definitely going to hurt us because he played great last year,” Oliver said. “He improved so much from his junior year to his senior year and he played great, but I think Madden has done a good job of stepping up and feeling his role.”
DEFENSE
While Oliver will be blocking for and catching passes from a new quarterback, his contributions on defense will be critical on that side of the ball for the Eagles.
Last season, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Oliver tallied 19 tackles, including 13 solo tackles, but missed some time due to injury.
The Seymour defense limited opponents to 14 points or less in all six games it won, and although Oliver is one of a limited number of players with experience on that side of the ball, he’s confident they will manage to find some success again this year.
“We were definitely senior heavy last year,” Oliver said. “I think a lot of people looked down on us this year because we’ve lost a ton of starters and seniors, but I think we’re going to come in with a bunch of young kids and we’re going to play good this year.”
Harris was a member of that defense, too, and an important component although his offensive prowess may have overshadowed that at times. At linebacker, he totaled 33 tackles, two sacks and an interception while fellow linebacker Landon Beeler was a force with team-high 110 tackles (60 of which were solo) and four forced fumbles.
Branton is counting on Oliver, along with returning starters Josh Nevins and Kai Thompson in the secondary to lead a young defense.
“We’ve got some guys that have played a lot of football,” Branton said. “I like Braylon. He’s played a lot of football for us on both sides of the ball. We’re excited about having him back. We kind of lost him halfway through the season last year. He’s back and looking good. Josh Nevins is a guy that’s played a lot of football for us in a lot of different positions. He’s one of our returning starters.
“Kai Thompson is our other returning starter on defense. He’s played for us since his sophomore year. Those guys are the ones that have the most experience.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Seymour’s special teams unit hasn’t been immune to attrition, either, but it does return some experience at kicker.
While the Eagles lost kicker Wesley Zamboni, who played in 10 games last season, making one field goal, hitting 12 of 15 PAT attempts and amassing 1,259 yards on 28 total kickoffs, they do get junior Bennett Cain back.
Cain and Zamboni shared kicking duties, with Cain connecting on 34 of 39 PATs and tallying 54 kickoffs for 1,912 yards to go along with 113 more punting yards.
Special teams played a factor right out of the gate for Seymour, as it used a PAT to upset Gatlinburg-Pittman on the road, 14-13, in the 2021 season opener, setting the tone for its impressive turnaround season.
