The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers has two plants hanging on the wall of his office, placeholders for where he wants to mount the program’s first two Division II-A East Region championship plaques.
A long-awaited victory over rival Friendship Christian in Lebanon last season put TKA in control of its own destiny to secure the first, but the Lions stumbled two weeks later with a loss to Middle Tennessee Christian. The Cougars became the team that celebrated history, knocking off Friendship Christian on the final week of the regular season to win their first region title.
“I just feel like being that close to some hardware for the region really left a bad taste in our mouth,” senior Riley Webber told The Daily Times. “We just want to come back this year and get it.”
A region championship would help TKA achieve its second goal of getting past the Division II-A quarterfinals, where its postseason run has ended each of the last three seasons.
The Lions have built their recent success with star talent like Nakelin McAfee and Marshaun Bowers, but neither is with the program entering Sellers’ fourth full season at the helm. McAfee graduated after a senior season in which he rushed for 1,337 yards and 20 touchdowns while logging 57 tackles (six for loss), an interception and three pass breakups as an outside linebacker. Bowers transferred in the offseason and will play his junior campaign at Knoxville West.
TKA makes up for its lack of ballyhooed skill players with a roster that features better depth than ever before. The hope is this formula fulfills the aspirations that the program has fallen just shy of in recent years.
“I think our seniors have always done a good job of setting a standard, and then the next group is always trying to beat that standard,” Sellers said. “I think that’s what this group is really focused on doing. They want to see how high they can set the bar, and you see that in practices, throughout our summer workouts.
“It will be a little different, but this team can be really good. It’s just going to come down to our effort, our attitude and what kind of work we’re putting in Monday through Friday, but I’m really excited to see how this team kind of grows together and performs on Friday nights.”
OFFENSE
McAfee and Bowers registered more than 230 combined touches last season, which leaves the Lions with a massive amount of production to replace. The void got even bigger when junior quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury during a 7-on-7 in the summer.
However, TKA still feels like it will be able to move the ball effectively. It will just look much different than previous iterations of its offense.
An offensive line that returns three starters — junior Garrett Cogdill and seniors Connor Wallis and Nick Donato — will be the foundation for a run-heavy offense that will not feature zone-read looks because of the absence of Williams-Smith, who threw for 1,204 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 408 yards and four scores last season.
Senior Tanner Norris, Webber and sophomore Alijah Davidson — when he returns from injury — will serve as the primary ballcarriers. Norris ranked third on the team in rushing last season, amassing 151 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries (6.0 yards per carry).
“To win deep into the postseason, you have to be able to win up front,” Sellers said. “We’ve been able to collect tremendous skill kids while we’ve been here, but the trouble for us has always been once you make a run deep into the playoffs, you’re going to run into a team that has a really good offensive and defensive line. That was something we put an emphasis on the last couple of years, and I think this year is going to be the year where you see the fruit off that tree.”
Sophomore Avery Jordan fills in at signal caller, and while TKA will avoid placing a huge load on his shoulders, he will have to limit the mistakes for the Lions to reach their full potential.
“I’m extremely high on Elijah Williams-Smith,” Sellers said. “I’ve told everybody that I think he has every tool you could need as a quarterback. I’m more frustrated for him because he had done a lot of good stuff in the offseason. He spent time really trying to learn the offense and really showed this summer the growth he had made from Year 1 going into Year 2.
“Elijah going down obviously slows us down, but — just like I told the kids — you’re going to battle a lot of things in life. We’re going to continue to move forward, and Avery Jordan has really hit the ground running.
“One thing I can say about Avery is he is one of the most mild-mannered and hardest-working kids you will ever meet. Life has given him an opportunity, and I’m excited to see how he capitalizes on it.”
DEFENSE
Bowers, who was one of the best shutdown corners in East Tennessee during his three-year tenure at TKA, rarely got tested on the perimeter, forcing opposing quarterbacks to throw to the opposite side of the field.
Zeke Connatser took advantage of those opportunities last season, parlaying the extra attention into 51 total tackles, nine interceptions, eight pass breakups and a Tennessee Sports Writers Association Division II All-State selection.
The senior is now tasked with covering the opposing team’s best receiver every Friday night, but after a season in which he proved it was a bad idea to throw his way as well, he welcomes the challenge.
“I just want to go out there and play ball,” Connatser said. “Hopefully they keep throwing those passes to me so I can get some more interceptions. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Connatser may be filling a crucial role, but it is the Lions’ front seven — and subsequent run defense — that will anchor the unit.
Donato returns as TKA’s most impactful defensive lineman, registering 24 tackles for loss a season ago.
“I like that we’re solid all around,” Webber said. “We have multi-year starters like we’ve had the last few years, and we’re in good hands with (defensive coordinator Aaron) Kirby. He makes the right calls and puts us in positions to do what we’re good at.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
The losses of McAfee and Bowers also result in an entirely new return unit for the Lions.
Connatser will take over punt returning duties from Bowers while Norris, freshman Aaron Davidson and junior Blake Crisler combine to create a kick-return unit capable of doing some damage.
“Each one of them kind of brings their own unique aspect to the return game,” Sellers said. “All three of them have home-run ability, but all three of them are a different style of runner. Blake is probably the fastest of all three, and if he gets a crease, he’s probably going to be hard to catch. Norris is a running back, so he has really good vision, and then Aaron is shifty and is hard to tackle in space.”
TKA is also tasked with replacing Josh Campanali, who made two of his three field-goal attempts and 32 of his 35 PATs last season. The kicking battle is between freshman Eli Riffey and senior Aiden Stephenson, who joined the team this summer and last kicked in middle school.
“Both of them give us some options in the kick game,” Sellers said. “One is probably a little more accurate and one probably has a little bit more power. Both of them are trying to catch up on learning the scheme of where we want the ball placed (on kickoffs), but I think both of them will be able to help us win games.”
