LAST SEASON: William Blount entered the 2021 season believing it had all the tools necessary to compete for a postseason berth after winning an appeal to move to Region 1-6A. The Governors had their chances to make that a reality, but fell short time and time again in close games. They lost five games by 11 or fewer points amid a 1-9 season.

As a newcomer, Hunter Ogle brings experience after playing for Alcoa and Maryville in previous seasons. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound senior transfer will be a two-way player at linebacker and fullback for the Govs.

Quarterback Matthew Clemmer transferred to Maryville after an impressive junior campaign in 2021 despite some struggles, and receivers Job Matossian and Ashton Auker are also gone. On the defensive side of the ball, the Govs will have to replace leading tackler Eli Turner.

Brett Cortez will take the reins at quarterback as a junior transfer from Lenoir City. William Blount’s new Wing T offense will be different from the spread offense he ran with the Panthers the last few years, but his adjustment to that system will be key in the Govs’ success.

William Blount isn’t expected to make a big leap from its 1-9 finish a year ago. The Govs beat Blount County rival Heritage, 38-14, to salvage a win, and the Mountaineers are also breaking in a new head coach and system in 2022. A win at Mike White Field on Sept. 9 could be an opportunity to build off of.

BY THE NUMBERS

11: William Blount did not have a warm welcome to Region 1-6A. The Govs went 0-5 in their first season in the region with three of those losses coming within 11 points or less, losses that likely cost them a shot at the playoffs.

24: Robert Reeves will have to rely on some youth in his first season leading William Blount. The Govs’ roster features 24 underclassmen compared to just seven seniors.

7: Despite struggling last season, William Blount managed to land seven players on the All-Region 1-6A Team, but the Govs will have to replace all seven after five graduated and two transferred.