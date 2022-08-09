There was an expectation around the William Blount football program this time a year ago.
The Governors were primed for a possible playoff berth in then-head coach Philip Shadowens’ seventh season at the helm and there was reason to be optimistic. William Blount returned a number of key starters with plenty of experience, some new assistant coaches on staff and a fresh start in Region 1-6A which presented a more manageable schedule.
Those expectations dwindled each week as the Govs were unable to finish out games, losing four contests by a touchdown or less and limping to a 1-9 finish, their lone win coming against rival Heritage on Sept. 10, 2021.
At the end of that forgettable campaign, Shadowens resigned and talented junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer transferred to Maryville. William Blount also lost standout wide receiver Job Matossian and defensive end Eli Turner to graduation.
Enter Robert Reeves, the Govs new head coach who was elevated to the position after serving as an assistant last season. He walks into a situation where outside perception would lend one to believe William Blount is in for another season of struggles, but he believes otherwise.
“We were a team that was picked to be really strong last year and we were not,” Reeves told The Daily Times. “This year, I think most people would pick us to be at the bottom. We won’t be. I told these kids, that’s our mindset. We’re going to play hard, we’re going to play disciplined, we’re going to love each other and be accountable. For us, our numbers are lower (than last season), but these guys will tell you that our team chemistry is better than it’s been in a long time. Our kids generally like being around each other. It’s a journey this year. We’re here to prove some things wrong.
“I tell them all the time, ‘We need to be a team that is better today than we were yesterday.’ If we can do that, we’re going to be a team that I think people might underestimate.”
To go from preseason nobody to a legitimate contender in Region 1-6A, William Blount will need to get the most out of a roster littered with young up-and-comers and just a handful of senior leadership while breaking in a new system on both sides of the ball.
In the weeks leading up to the Govs’ season opener at Clinton on Aug. 19, Reeves has seen that mix of youth and experience take up the challenge of change.
“We’ve only got seven seniors,” Reeves said. “We’ve got some sophomores who are going to have to play for us this year. I know that’s crazy in 6A football, but we’re young, so some of those kids are going to have to play.”
OFFENSE
Perhaps the biggest overhaul at William Blount from last year’s team is its new offense.
Reeves has taken a more old school approach to it, switching to the run-heavy Wing T, which has required several offensive players to take on new roles and adjust to current ones.
“Everything is new,” Reeves said. “Our kids have really started to pick up what we’re doing. It’s very methodical, it takes a lot of reps. It’s very detail oriented and it’s a very team-oriented offense. Everybody has to help one another. We’re a Wing T team. That’s old school and not a lot of teams still do it.
“The kids have to really buy into play-fakes and blocking. It requires everybody to work together and that’s what we need. The kids are really picking that up.”
One of those players making an adjustment is new 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior quarterback Brett Cortez, who transferred to William Blount from Lenoir City after his father, Jeff, joined Reeves’ staff as defensive coordinator after 11 seasons as the Panthers’ head coach.
“We’re blessed,” Reeves said. “Not only did I get coach (Jeff) Cortez, but I got Brett. He’s an outstanding young man. He doesn’t have a lot of ego. You know, quarterbacks have to have some if they want to be good, but he’s very team oriented. He really focuses on his team and in my opinion, having played quarterback, that’s a big part of the position. The kid has got to respect that position and they’ve got to respect him. He’s had to step in and he’s doing some things that are unconventional compared to what he did at Lenoir City last year, they were more of a spread team.
“We’ve asked him to do some things that are not that way, but he’s got a great skillset. He can run, he can throw and so we’re going to use that. That will make us more difficult to defend.”
Among the returners William Blount’s offense will have at its disposal are senior backs Eli Walker and T.J. Pierce, all of which have to lead the way in how the Govs move to a new system.
For the receivers, their role has shifted from snagging downfield shots from Clemmer last season to blocking for players like Pierce and Walker out of the backfield. According to Pierce, it all has to be exact.
“The way that we’re running Wing T, we’ve just got to be more disciplined with it,” Pierce said. “Everybody has a place to be, so you have to be in this exact spot and in this exact place at the exact time. That’s the only way that it’s going to work.”
DEFENSE
Many of the players Reeves is expecting to be paramount in a new offense will also be playing in a new defense under Jeff Cortez.
The Govs defense gave up 30-plus points in five of their nine losses in 2021, being gashed at times and unable to preserve late leads that could have secured a few more wins. Cortez is tasked with preventing similar results, but he’ll have some experienced players to work with like junior Mykel Slusher on the defensive line and Pierce and Walker at linebacker.
The common theme among players and coaches when talking about what the team will look this season is how different they will look schematically, something they hope will work to their advantage.
“We’re running a whole new scheme on both sides of the ball,” Pierce said. “We’re doing a bunch of different stuff. I think we’ll be a lot better.”
Another transfer William Blount landed in the offseason was Hunter Ogle, who joined the program by way of Maryville. As a junior for the Rebels last season, Ogle was a two-way player at halfback and linebacker. He’ll play linebacker for the Govs defense as a senior.
“I wasn’t here last season but I think it’s going to be new to opposing teams,” Ogle said. “I think that’s going to give us a lot of advantage because they don’t know what we’re going to be doing.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
A Reeves’ staff member that the head coach has been high on is special teams coordinator John Henson, whose aggressive approach, he believes, can cause problems for opposing teams.
“On special teams, we’re going to be very aggressive,” Reeves said. “We’re not going to sit back. If it calls for a fake, we’re going to do it. If it calls for a punt block, that’s what we’re going to do. We want that to be a big part of our game plan. We want teams to say, ‘Hey, these guys will fake it, these guys will block it,’ so, for us, we don’t want to sit back. We want to be aggressive.”
Like nearly everywhere else on the field, William Blount’s special teams unit will feature a number of two-way players who will have to replace some production from last season, such as standout kicker and punter Job Matossian, who is now playing at the University of the Cumberlands.
Three players come to mind for Reeves, including one at the kicker position that was left void upon Matossian’s departure and taken up by sophomore Brady Plemons, who served as Matossian’s backup as a freshman.
“(Returners) Ethan Sellers, Major Crumpton are going to be specialty players for us,” Reeves said. “Brady Plemons will be our kicker and punter. We’ve got a lot of kids that will have to help.”
