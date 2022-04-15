“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore stays open to possibilities then provides a realignment to give you this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: UT legend Ray Trail and C-N assistant Tony Ierulli take a look at spring football practice. Then the guys put in their pizza order and put tuck in to some UT baseball during the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville soccer comes calling as Chris Moats, Noah Ohsiek, Logan Delara and Brandon Wheeler visit with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Heritage assistant soccer coaches Eden and Hector Revelles bring some of their Mountaineers to visit with veteran sports writer Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: Mike and Donnie borrow some time to talk about Bristol.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: There’s crying, and wailing, in the college football ranks but is it real or a smoke screen?
10 a.m. Saturday or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
