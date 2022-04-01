“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore stays open to possibilities then provides a realignment to give you this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel examines The best in SEC basketball from this season. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into some hot appetizers and break down baseball as No.1 Tennessee visits No. 1 Vanderbilt in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: William Blount lacrosse assistant coach Madison Holiday brings Lady Govs Jozy Long and Perla Baker to review the season’s start.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Maryville boys basketball coach Wes Lambert visits with veteran sports writer Marcus Fitzsimmons about the new job at his alma mater.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The panel previews the Final Fours.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: It’s far from the Academy but the panel ponders the hypothetical, “what famous athletes would slap you silly?”
10 a.m. Saturday or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
