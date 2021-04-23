“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Drew Miles Insurance Agency lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore sweats the details over a steaming monitor screen to bring the highlights from this week’s news.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail preview the Orange & White game with Carson-Newman assistant Tony Ierulli. Then the panel surveys the depth of talent in the SEC for baseball season in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville High baseball coach Adam Sullivan brings diamond Rebels Austin McGlamery and Brock Garner to Blueticks to take some swings at Daily Times Sports Editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Maryville jr. High baseball is in the house as coach Bartley McMurray brings Max Coleman and Kaine Baber to visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: The spotlight takes a quick lap around the racing leagues.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or
catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
