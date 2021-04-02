“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s Drew Miles Insurance Agency lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore pushes past the pollen to provide the best of this week’s headlines.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail take a gander at spring football practice. Then the panel breaks down the conference baseball weekend in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alcoa softball’s Italia Kyle, Kaylee Lovingood and Kassidy Moore drop by to turn the triple play on Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Maryville College volleyball coach Kandis Schram comes to visit with Marcus Fitzsimmons after reaching the 800 win plateau.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: The spotlight shines on the Final Fours of college basketball.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or
catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
