“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore realigns the headlines to provide you the best news of the week.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: UT legend Ray Trail helps take a look at what's happening in K-town. Then the guys put in their pizza order and tuck into some UT baseball during the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: William Blount softball coach Amanda Leatherwood and Lady Gov Abby Barron visit with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Heritage assistant baseball coach Brett Lindsey brings Mountaineers Elias Dixon and Zack Hodge to visit with veteran sports writer Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The panel takes an early peak at Major League Baseball.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: the NCAA president resigns. Did anybody notice?
10 a.m. Saturday or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.