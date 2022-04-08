“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore stays open to possibilities then provides a realignment to give you this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel examines what’s happening around the UT campus. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into some hot appetizers and review what we learned from the Final Four in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Greenback soccer coach Rob Fox brings Cherokees Noah Pifer and Isiah Flowers to review district play.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: WB track coach Shawn Wichert brings Lady Govs McKenna Myers and Savannah Darnell to visit with veteran sports writer Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The panel reviews the Final Four.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: There’s no team hotter than the baseball Vols and the panel argues about why.
10 a.m. Saturday or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
