“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at Bluetick Tavern
in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore presents a roundup of this week’s highlights.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail breakdown UT’s 10-game SEC schedule and what it means for the Volunteers.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: William Blount head football Philip Shadowens brings some of his Govs following the hard-to-get-an-opponent-to-play second game to put Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron through the paces.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Heritage volleyball coach Jason Keeble and senior Haley Jenkins visit Bluetick to set up veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons for a spike.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: Shines on auto racing as Greg Newman pulls in for a quick pit stop review.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s replay.
