“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Drew Miles Insurance Agency lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore pours out a donut hole worth of this week’s sports news.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail reflect on their relationships with some of the UT legends being enshrined at Neyland Stadium. Then the panel puts in its two cents on the newly named Johnny Majors Classic in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville football coach Derek Hunt brings some of his Rebels to demonstrate the chop block on Daily Times Sports Editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: William Blount soccer coach Perry Hopkins brings Lady Govs Miranda Johnson and McKenna Myers to take a few kicks at veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons after
WB’s season-opening victory.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on MLB and the first inklings of playoff positions.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Troy takes on the panel veterans.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.