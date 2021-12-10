“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore races down the news highway with his Christmas donut to deliver the headlines to all good little sports fans.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The bowl selections are done and UT legend Ray Trail and the panel off their thoughts on Music City. Then the guys fill their plates with recap serving from the conference championship game in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Heritage girls basketball coach Rick Howard brings Lady Mountaineers Halle Waters and Mollee French to help preview the Christmas tournament season with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Carpenters Elementary boys basketball coach Kelly Windle brings Blake White and Braden Haworth to discuss their county title run with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on Prospect Elementary girls basketball as coach Shay Coker brings Ashlyn Stalcup and Brytt Coker to talk about the county tournament.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: The Big Apple took a bite out of Tennessee as the Vols were shooting ugly enough to be the worm in the Jimmy V Classic.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
