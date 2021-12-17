“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn
(watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore races down the news highway with his Christmas donut to deliver the headlines to all good little sports fans while the panel adds the coal.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: For all the sports Scrooges, its time for a visit from UT spirits in the annual Tennessee Christmas Carol with UT legend Ray Trail and Carson-Newman assistant coach Tony Ierulli as Marley and Tiny Tim. Then the guys refill their plates for a second serving in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: It's rivalry before holiday revelry and players and coaches will recap the prep basketball week with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: The prep revelry continues with players and coaches visiting with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The national sports get tossed into some Christmas cheer as the panel starts to Carol some more.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: There's no Dick Clark but the panel will count down the Top 10 sports stories of 2021.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
