“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore races down the news highway with his Christmas donut to deliver the headlines to all good little sports fans.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel plays what if on UT's bowl destination. Then the guys belly up for their picks on the conference championship game in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Heritage boys basketball coach Brad Flatford brings Mountaineers H=Jamin Russell and Grant Campbell to help preview the Christmas tournament season with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Alcoa boys basketball coach Ryan Collins brings some the Tornadoes to run the three-on-one break against veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the playoff rankings asCarson Newman assistant Tony Ierulli joins the panel.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: There's a double standard in NCAA athletics? See where the panel weighs in this one.
