“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn
(watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore peruses the offerings on the news lot with donut in hand to deliver this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel turns to UT basketball with UT legends Ray Trail and Lon Herzbrun. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into a serving of conference news in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Newly appointed Heritage head football coach Joe Osovet drops by to visit with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Clayton-Bradley Academy boys basketball coach Sean Mubarek brings Blake Mills and Dustin Henderlight to visit with sports media veteran Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: It’s a Super weekend and Carson-Newman assistant coach Tony Ierulli helps the panel preview Sunday night.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Is Auburn a victim or is guilty of failing to learn lessons from its neighbors’ mistakes?
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
