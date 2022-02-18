“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore realigns the news to come to an accord and drive in with the best of this week’s sports headlines
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel turns to UT basketball with UT legends Ray Trail and Lon Herzbrun. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into a serving of conference news in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville swimmers Olivia Leonard and Julia Burroughs drop by to splash Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: MC legend and hall of famer Randy Lambert visit with sports media veteran Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: Will Troy drop the ball? Will Ray take a knee? (Will the guys have to help him up if he does?) Can Charlie do the mike drop? It’s time to wrap up the best and worst of Super Bowl LVI.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: The Olympics wrap up and the guys will argue if it was good, bad or if nobody noticed.
