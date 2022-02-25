“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore stays open to possibilities then provides a realignment to give you this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel turns to UT basketball with Carson-Newman assistant Tony Ierulli and UT legend Ray Trail. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into a serving of conference news with a side of Bruce Pearl in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: High school basketball heads to regionals and Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron plays resident bracketologist.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Sports media veteran Marcus Fitzsimmons helps untangle the region lineups.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: Engines are revving and flags are dropping so with bring in Dr. otto Slater to help Mike Edwards preview the racing season.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Troy makes his case that the deep collectives are taking over college sports.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
