“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s Drew Miles Insurance Agency lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore brings you the best of this week’s headlines.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail look at the Vols performance against Vanderbilt and what to expect today against Auburn. Then the panel looks at what else is going on around the conference in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: The Alcoa girls basketball team visits Bluetick to discuss their victory over Pigeon Forge in the Region 2-AA girls quarterfinal with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Heritage softball coach Jeff Sherman brings Lady Mountaineers Brecca Williams and Joslyn Barton to talk about the upcoming season with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: The Lady Vols split a pair of games against Georgia and Missouri this week and the panel breaks down what went right and wrong.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or
catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
