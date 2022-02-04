“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn
(watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Alcoa has a new football coach and Brian Nix stops by to visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons about his first days as head Tornado.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel turns to UT basketball with UT legends Ray Trail and Lon Herzbrun. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into a serving of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge with Rodney Nelson in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alcoa assistant Taylor Brown brings Lady T’s Karli Haworth and Macie Ridge to visit with the panel.
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore peruses the offerings on the news lot with donut in hand to deliver this week’s headlines.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the midpoint of college basketball season and what to expect in the February Frenzy.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Who is the GOAT? The table is wide open for the panel to argue their points about who is the greatest athlete.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
