“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s Drew Miles
Insurance Agency lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore digs deep to find the headlines not involving the Super Bowl.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail add their head scratching to the mystery of UT men’s basketball. Then the panel looks at what else is going on around the conference in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Seymour girls’ basketball coach Greg Hernandez along with Lady Eagles Maci Pitner and Emily Russell reign 3s down on Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: The Alcoa boys middle school basketball team talks about tonight’s sectional game as coach Derrell Dean brings the Elis as Eli Owens and Eli Graf visit with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: There’s one more NFL game and Carson-Newman assistant Tony Ierulli helps the panel get prepped for a Super Sunday.
Listen at 10 a.m. today
or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
