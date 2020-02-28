“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 a.m. to noon today at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On today’s lineup card:
Goteez Go Vols sports report: The panel breaks down Vol basketball as Daily Times sports writer Troy Provost-Heron sits in for Mike Edwards. Take a Toyota Knoxville drive around the SEC with MC legend Bill Padgett and UT football legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail tackle the Joy LaForce All State National Report.
Murlin’s Music World MC Sports Update: Men’s basketball assistant coach Sean Jones and USA South Rookie of the Year Felix Uadiale are live at the Bluetick.
Anderson Lumber Company Player of the Week: Tornado wrestlers Ryan Wimbley and Lance Williams along with Alcoa coach Brian Gossett come calling to tie Troy into a pretzel. The CPR Cell Phone Repair Spotlight shines on Maryville wrestling as Rebel wrestlers Colby Sinclair and Thomas Stadel along with assistant coach Dan Sinclair try to untangle Troy.
Alcoa Tenn Credit Union Sports Overtime: The Prospect Elementary girls basketball team hoops it up as coach Shay Coker brings Kenley Coker and Faith Morris to visit with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
Lamar Printing Marc it Down: The panel tosses around early indicators from the UT baseball team with Marcus and Blount County Hall of Famer Charlie Puleo.
