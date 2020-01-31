“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 a.m. to noon today at Bluetick Tavern (formerly known as Barley’s) in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On today’s lineup card:
Goteez Go Vols sports report: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail help break down the Big 12/SEC Challenge and what happened to the Vols in their loss to
Texas A&M. Take a Lexus of Knoxville drive around the SEC and peak ahead at Super Bowl 54.
Murlin’s Music World MC Sports Update: Maryville College assistant baseball coach TJ Wharton visits with Assistant Athletic Director Eric Etchison.
Anderson Lumber Company Player of the Week: Members of the William Blount boys basketball squad visit with the panel. The CPR Cell Phone Repair Spotlight shines on the passing of Kobe Bryant.
Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union Sports Overtime: The panel takes a look at the Lady Vols trip to Vanderbilt.
Lamar Printing Marc it Down: Maryville swimmers Gracie Bellah, Julia Burroughs and Olivia Leonard visit with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons about winning the KISL Championship.
Listen live at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s Replay.
