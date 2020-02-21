“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 a.m. to noon today at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Email: thesportspagemaryville@gmail.com
Facebook/Twitter:
@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
Trivia: Answer today’s trivia
question 865-381-0948.
On today’s lineup card:
Goteez Go Vols sports report: The panel breaks down Vol basketball. Take a Toyota Knoxville drive around the SEC and UT football legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail tackle the Joy LaForce All State National Report.
Murlin’s Music World MC Sports Update: Maryville College head women’s basketball coach Darrin Travillian and head softball coach Leah Kelley visit with Assistant Athletic Director Eric Etchison.
Anderson Lumber Company Player of the Week: Govs Tanner Prats and Cam George visit with Daily Times sports writer Troy Provost Heron. The CPR Cell Phone Repair Spotlight shines on the racing season as Dr. Otto Slater joins Mike Edwards.
Alcoa Tenn Credit Union Sports Overtime: The panel takes a look at the Lady Vols following the road loss to Arkansas.
Lamar Printing Marc it Down: Walland Elementary boys basketball comes calling with Rhett Hall, Kamden Hutsell, Colton Beams and coach Tarah Green live with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s Replay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.