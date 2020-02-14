“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 a.m. to noon today at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Email: thesportspagemaryville@gmail.com
Facebook/Twitter: @thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
Trivia: Answer today’s trivia
question 865-381-0948.
On today’s lineup card:
Goteez Go Vols sports report: Heritage boys basketball coach Dennis Godfrey joins UT legend Mike Edwards to breakdown Vol basketball; PLUS a new Top 10 list. Take a Toyota Knoxville drive around the SEC and UT football legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail chip in for the Joy LaForce All State National Report.
Murlin’s Music World MC Sports Update: Maryville College head men’s basketball coach Raul Placeres and head women’s coach Darrin Travillian visit with Assistant Athletic Director Eric Etchison.
Anderson Lumber Company Player of the Week: Lady Rebels Danae Fritz and Gracie Midkiff drag Maryville coach Scott West into Bluetick. The CPR Cell Phone Repair Spotlight shines on the start of a new racing season as Greg Newman, of Roger L. Newman Heating/Cooling Company, joins Mike Edwards.
Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union Sports Overtime: The panel takes a look at the Lady Vols following the road loss to LSU.
Lamar Printing Marc it Down: Rebels Joe Anderson, Terrence Dorset and Maryville boys assistant basketball coach Wes Lambert run the three-on-one break against veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s Replay.
