“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore does the digging to provide this week’s headlines.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail are ready to turn to basketball as they look at UT unscheduled bye and today’s game with Vandy. Then the panel puzzles over the confusion of UT football in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville girls basketball coach Scott West and Lady Rebel Gracie Midkiff visit with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Heritage vs. William Blount. We’ll talk about the rivalry with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: The panel reviews the CFP championship and determine if the rich will just get richer.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s replay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.