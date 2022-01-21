“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn
(watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore peruses the offerings on the news lot with donut in hand to deliver this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel turns to UT basketball with UT legends Ray Trail and Lon Herzbrun. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into a serving of the Volunteers’ rematch with LSU in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Players and coaches from Friday’s William Blount vs. Maryville prep basketball action drop by Bluetick for a visit.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Seymour girls basketball coach Greg Hernandez brings Lady Eagles Emma Watson, Bailey McCoy and Brielle Turner to demonstrate a 3-on-1 break against veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The panel weighs in on what to expect from the latest changes to the NCAA and its rulebook.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Troy is giving good odds on impact of legalized sports betting and Marcus is ready to call the crisis hotline on behalf of sports everywhere.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
