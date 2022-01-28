“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore peruses the offerings on the news lot with donut in hand to deliver this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel turns to UT basketball with UT legends Ray Trail and Lon Herzbrun. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into a serving of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge with Rodney Nelson in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville College athletes come visit as baseball and softball prepare for season openers.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: William Blount has a new football coach and Robert Reeves visits with the panel.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the NFL playoffs and what may have been the league’s best weekend ever.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Troy hides in Texas so Charlie and Marcus agree to disagree about the newest members of the baseball hall of fame.
