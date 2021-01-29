“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore sifts through all the Bernie in mittens memes to provide this week’s headlines.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail weigh in on the hiring of UT's new football coach. Then the panel looks at what's right and wrong with Vol basketball in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Players and coaches from Maryville's trip Heritage visit with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Maryville wrestlers Adrian Gumm and Michael Colligan visit with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: The tracks are ready to get running and Dr. Otto Slater hits the pits with Mike Edwards for a season warm-up lap.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s replay.
