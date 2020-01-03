“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 a.m. to noon today at Barley’s in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Email: thesportspagemaryville@gmail.com
Facebook/Twitter:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
Trivia: Answer today’s trivia
question 865-381-0948.
On today’s lineup card:
Goteez Go Vols sports report: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail review the Vols’ dramatic trip to the Gator Bowl vs. Indiana, plus a Toyota/Lexus of Knoxville drive around the SEC.
Murlin’s Music World MC Sports Update: Maryville College basketball coaches Darrin Travillian and Raul Placeres visit with Assistant Athletic Director Eric Etchison.
Anderson Lumber Company Player of the Week: Alcoa boys basketball comes to Barley’s to teach Daily Times sports writer Troy Provost-Heron and the player of the week is announced. The CPR Cell Phone Repair spotlight shines on the Vol basketball team.
Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union Sports Overtime: The panel talks fan behavior as Hall of Famer Steve Hodson and WB Athletic Director Scott Cupp join the show.
Lamar Printing Marc it Down: Rebels Josh Seiler and Jack Brown join Maryville basketball coach Mark Eldridge in a 3-on-1 break against Marcus Fitzsimmons.
Listen live at 10 a.m. this morning
or catch the replay Monday night.
