“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 a.m. to noon today at Bluetick Tavern (formerly known as Barley’s) in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Email: thesportspagemaryville@gmail.com
Facebook/Twitter: @thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
Trivia: Answer today’s trivia
question 865-381-0948.
On today’s lineup card:
Goteez Go Vols sports report: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail give Daily Times beat writer road rage as Troy reports from Lawrence, Kansas, to preview the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Murlin’s Music World MC Sports Update: Maryville College legend Jimmy Reese and softball coach Leah Kelly visit with Assistant Athletic Director Eric Etchison.
Anderson Lumber Company Player of the Week: Members of the district champion Heritage wrestling team visit with the panel. The CPR Cell Phone Repair Spotlight shines on Alcoa legend Albert Davis and Steve Hodson live at Bluetick.
Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union Sports Overtime: Lady Vol beat writer Taylor Vortherms joins the panel to recount a busy week.
Lamar Printing Marc it Down: Clayton-Bradley Academy boys basketball coach Sean Mubarak brings players Sam McNeal, Ian Boghani and Cayleb Kimsey to visit with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
Listen live at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s Replay.
