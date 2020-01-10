“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 a.m. to noon today at Barley’s in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Email: thesportspagemaryville@gmail.com
Facebook/Twitter:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
Trivia: Answer today’s trivia
question 865-381-0948.
On today’s lineup card:
Goteez Go Vols sports report: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail review the Vols’ twist and turns this week, plus a Toyota/Lexus of Knoxville drive to the UT hoop.
Murlin’s Music World MC Sports Update: Maryville College basketball coaches Darrin Travillian and Raul Placeres visit with Assistant Athletic Director Eric Etchison.
Anderson Lumber Company Player of the Week: Heritage boys basketball coach Dennis Godfrey and some of his Mountaineers come to Barley’s to post up Daily Times sports writer Troy Provost-Heron and the player of the week is announced. The CPR Cell Phone Repair spotlight shines on SEC basketball.
Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union Sports Overtime: The panel talks Lady Vols basketball following UT’s 56-point road win.
Lamar Printing Marc it Down: Maryville girls basketball coach Scott West and his Lady Rebels recount the new year’s start with media vet Marcus Fitzsimmons.
Listen live at 10 a.m. this morning
or catch the replay Monday night.
