“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 a.m. to noon today at Bluetick Tavern (formerly known as Barley’s) in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On today’s lineup card:
Goteez Go Vols sports report: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail review the Vols’ twist and turns this week with Blount County Hall of Famer Rodney Nelson, plus a Toyota/Lexus of Knoxville drive to the UT hoop.
Murlin’s Music World MC Sports Update: Maryville College basketball coaches Jordan Ballard and Raul Placeres plus JR Sanders and Shelby Hixs visit with Assistant Athletic Director Eric Etchison.
Anderson Lumber Company Player of the Week/The CPR Cell Phone Repair Spotlight: Daily Times sports writer Troy Provost-Heron recaps prep basketball rivalry week with players and coaches from the Maryville-Alcoa and William Blount-Heritage games live at Bluetick.
Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union Sports Overtime: The panel will listen for the banging signal from the kitchen at Bluetick then take its swing at the MLB sign stealing scandal.
Lamar Printing Marc it Down: Carpenters Middle School basketball coach Michael Haynes brings Carson Swaney and Garett Burchfield to visit with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
Listen live at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s Replay.
