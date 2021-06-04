“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Drew Miles Insurance Agency lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore dives into the dark recesses of the internet to bring the highlights from this week’s news.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail make their preseason predictions. Then the panel picks across the NCAA Baseball Regionals in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: We rewind the school year for fall highlights with Daily Times Times Sports Editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: The rewind continues with spring highlights from veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or
catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
