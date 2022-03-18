“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore stays open to possibilities then provides a realignment to give you this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel turns to UT basketball with Daily Times Sports Editor Troy Provost-heron chipping in from Indianapolis. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into some pizza with a side of conference news to discuss the rest of the conference’s postseason in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Greenback baseball coach Justin Ridenour brings Cherokees Brady Allison and Brady Collins to review the season’s opening week.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Heritage softball coach Jeff Sherman brings Lady Mountaineers Jordan Geary and Izzie Hayes to swing away on veteran sports writer Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The panel weeps over their busted brackets as WB assistant coach Jordan Conley sits in with kleenex and bracketology.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Was the first round full of upsets? Or did the NCAA Selection Committee deserve the loss for badly seeding and selecting?
10 a.m. Saturday or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
