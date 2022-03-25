“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore stays open to possibilities then provides a realignment to give you this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel examines The Curse of Rick Island. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into some hot appetizers and gaze into the crystal ball to forecast the future of UT basketball in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: William Blount tennis coach Wendy Petty brings Govs Bayler Cupp and John Macon to review the season’s start.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Heritage baseball coach Robbie Bennett brings Mountaineers Luke Johnson and Nolan Cunningham to swing away on veteran sports writer Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The panel looks at the surprises and blue bloods who made the Elite Eight.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Hall of Famer Steve Hodson joins the crew and explains the mysteries of when the officials can and can’t look at the monitor.
10 a.m. Saturday or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
