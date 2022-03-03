“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore stays open to possibilities then provides a realignment to give you this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel turns to UT basketball with Hall of Famer Rodney Nelson and UT legend Ray Trail. Then the guys put in their lunch order and dig into a bbq pizza with a side of conference news to discuss a visit by Arkansas in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alcoa boys basketball's Ryan Collins brings Tornadoes Terrence Dorsey and Jahvin Carter to discuss the postseason with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: It's heavy medal show as Alcoa's Terrence Dorsey joins Maryville wrestlers Peyton Cooper and Aliya Whaley in pinning down sports media veteran Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The panel is ready to borrow some trouble and venture into bracketology.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: The mysteries of the TSSAA ...
