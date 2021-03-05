“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s Drew Miles Insurance Agency lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore digs through the dark web to provide the best of this week's headlines.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail try to puzzle out if the Vols can turn it around. Then the panel breaks down the brackets for the conference tournament in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Heritage baseball coach and athletic director Robbie Bennett brings Mountaineers Spencer Williams and Riley Tipton to preview the season with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Maryville assistant wrestling coach Dan Sinclair and Rebel wrestlers Coby Sinclair and Thomas Stadel talk about the state tournament with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: The Lady Vols are in the SEC tournament and UT baseball is riding highs and lows in the early going.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or
catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.