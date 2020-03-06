“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 a.m. to noon today at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Email: thesportspagemaryville@gmail.com
Facebook/Twitter:
@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
Trivia: Answer today’s trivia
question 865-381-0948.
On today’s lineup card:
Goteez Go Vols sports report: The panel breaks down Vol basketball with Daily Times sports writer Troy Provost-Heron while Mike Edwards has a new Top 10 list. Take a Toyota Knoxville Drive around the SEC with UT football legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail.
Murlin’s Music World MC Sports Update: MC athletic director Kandis Schram drops by Bluetick.
Anderson Lumber Company Player of the Week: Tornadoes Nick Roberts and TJ Martin along with Alcoa boys basketball coach Ryan Collins talk about winning the region title. The CPR Cell Phone Repair Spotlight shines on Maryville basketball and another region champion as coach Mark Eldridge brings some of his Rebels to visit.
Alcoa Tenn Credit Union Sports Overtime: Lady Vols legend Suzanne Singleton comes by Bluetick to help break down the Lady Vols trip to the SEC tournament.
Lamar Printing Marc it Down: Heritage wrestlers Kerra Strevel, Taylor Davis and Brianna Thompson are taking veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons to the mat.
Listen at 10 a.m. today
or catch Monday night’s Replay.
