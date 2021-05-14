“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Drew Miles Insurance Agency lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore pours through a steaming monitor screen to bring the highlights from this week’s news.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail review the latest from Knoxville. Then the panel picks across the conference in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Greenback baseball coach Justin Ridenour brings Cherokees Brennan Duggan and Caden Lawson to execute the suicide squeeze on Daily Times Sports Editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: TriStar Rowing coach Katie Moore brings some of the crew as Kayla Anderson and Miller Dean visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: The spotlight shines on the Diamond Vols as the panel looks at No. 4 Tennessee's series with No. 1 Arkansas.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or
catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
