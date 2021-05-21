“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Drew Miles Insurance Agency lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore dives into the dark recesses of the internet to bring the highlights from this week’s news.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail review the latest from Knoxville. Then the panel picks across the final baseball weekend in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: William Blount Lady Govs tennis duo of Ella Webb and Estella Bookout crash the net on Daily Times Sports Editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Racing gurus Dr. Otto Slater and Mike Edwards run speed trials on veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons as the Indy 500 takes the CPR Cell Phone Repair Spotlight.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or
catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.