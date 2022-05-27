AIRPORT HONDA & STEVENSON TIRE HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore starts this season’s final inning off by revving the engine with the best of this week’s headlines.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & KLEIN DENTAL ARTS GOVOLS REPORT: UT legend Ray Trail and Carson-Newman assistant coach Tony Ierulli break down the crowns for the SEC baseball tournament. Then the guys serve up an appetizer of the latest SEC football controversies during the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alcoa High track coach Chris Frary brings some of his state champion Tornadoes including Major Newman, Jordan Harris and Abdul Jaber fresh from the state medal stand.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT MARC IT DOWN: Alcoa Middle assistant track coach Michael Baumann brings state champion Kate Baumann, to visit with veteran sports writer Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: Maryville High assistant track coach Laura Myers and the Lady Rebels 4x400 relay team come calling to review their state championship performance.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: There’s a new pitch and a new gender making noise in Minor League Baseball as the panel looks at the impact of Katie Whitmore and “The Thing.”
10 a.m. Saturday or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay of this season’s final edition of The Sports Page.
