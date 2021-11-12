“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn
(watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore grabs some pumpkin spice and puts the throttle down to fill in your sports news holes from this week.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel preview what UT must do against No. 1 Georgia. Then the panel bellies up and peruses the Southeastern Conference’s menu in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alcoa football players and coaches review the playoff framework after defeating D-B with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: The jamboree is over and WB basketball is in the house as the Lady Govs visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the basketball Vols as the hoops season provides some early light.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: The Titans won on Sunday night but was that a fluke or are they still a contender without the injured Derrick Henry? The boys hash it out looking for an Achilles heel in Troy’s argument.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
