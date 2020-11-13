“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore brings the hammer down on this week’s headlines.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail review the Arkansas loss and what the postponement means for UT. Then the panel takes a look around the conference to count noses and see who can still play today in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: The Maryville Rebels stop by Bluetick’s to demonstrate the gang tackle on Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Heritage girls basketball coach Rick Howard is in the house with Lady Mountaineers Kaitlin Burger and Lexi Patty to preview the season with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: The panel flashes the green light for the contenders and the caution light on the pretenders.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s replay.
