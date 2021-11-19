“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn
(watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore throttles up to grab some pumpkin spiced favorites from this week's news.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: The panel reviews what UT did right against No. 1 Georgia. Then the panel bellies up and peruses the Southeastern Conference’s menu in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville College men's basketball coach Raul Placeres brings the Scots' Myles Rasnick to help preview the season with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: WB boys basketball coach Kevin Windle brings Governors' Cole Gibson and Matt Clemons to run the three-on-one break against veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the basketball Vols as the hoops season provides some early light.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: The Lady Vols are defending their way to wins but where is the offense? The boys hash it out looking for the Achilles heel in Troy’s latest argument.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
