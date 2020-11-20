“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On today’s lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore brings the hammer down on this week’s headlines.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail are ready turn the page to UT's basketball season. Then the panel takes a look around the conference for football with friend of the show and Carson-Newman assistant Tony Ierulli in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: The Alcoa Tornadoes stop by Bluetick’s to demonstrate the gang tackle on Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Heritage boys basketball coach Dennis Godfrey is in the house with Mountaineers Parker Rothery and Nate Marsh to preview the season with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: The panel breaks down today's biggest college games.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s replay.
