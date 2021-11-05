“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore reaches a pumpkin spiced accord to fill in your sports news holes from this week.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: Special guest and Hall of Famer Steve Hodson helps preview what UT must do against Kentucky. Then the panel bellies up and peruses the Southeastern Conference's menu in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville football players and coaches review the playoff framework with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: The show gears down to lift a lot of heavy trophy metal as Blount County Sports hall of fame inductees Anita Myers-Barker, Rebecca Myers and Travis Stinnett visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the college football rankings and the panel weighs in on who earned the credit the committee provided and who is likely to default.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: The debate takes a break as the Blount County Football Officials Association presents the Herman Ramsey/ Paul Gilley Sportsmanship Awards live on the show.
