“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore brings the highlights of this week's headlines.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail preview tonight's game with Arkansas with Alcoa Middle School coach Mike McClurg. Then the panel takes a look around the conference in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alcoa Middle is featured as Eli Owens joins coach McClurg live at Bluetick’s.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Samuel Everett basketball is in the house as coach Michael Evers brings Bulldogs Kaylee Loud and Raleigh Moore to run the three-on-one break around veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: Shines on the stars around the country and the return of the PAC-12.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s replay.
