“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: While Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore is running from hurricanes Marcus Fitzsimmons subs in with special guest Rick Young.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail break down the Vols trip to Georgia. Then the panel takes a look around the conference in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK with Carson-Newman assistant Tony Ierulli.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville football players and coaches visit to discuss the road win over Bradley Central.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Maryville volleyball coach Chris Hames and some of her Lady Rebels visit with veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons fresh off Friday’s district championship.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: Shines on Power 5 football.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s replay.
