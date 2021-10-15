“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn
(watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore puts it in overdrive to fill in your sports news holes from this week.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail preview what UT needs to do against Ole Miss. Then the panel looks at the top SEC games in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville volleyball coach Chris Hames and Lady Rebels Amanda Mack and Kylie Hopkins come visit with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron to preview their trip to the state tournament.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Alcoa soccer coach Shane Corley brings Lady T’s Charlotte Tymon and Wendy Beristain to visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the panel’s report card for the college football season and a review of today’s best games.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Troy is still licking his wounds from his latest fall so Dr. Todd Klein tags in to offer insight into the MLB postseason with Marcus and Charlie.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.