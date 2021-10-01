“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore puts it in overdrive to fill in your sports news holes from this week.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail break down what went wrong against Florida and what UT needs to do better today at Missouri. Then the panel looks at the top SEC games in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: William Blount golf coach Michael Bradshaw and Gov golfer Nick Etherton drop by to tee up up Daily Times Sports Editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: WB assistant soccer coach Sarah Malone brings Lady Govs Emma Kilgore and Julia Combs to visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the panel’s report card for the college football season so far.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: UT retreats from Army game and Troy and Marcus have their own little battle over the Vols’ decision.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
